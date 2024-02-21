SL vs AFG Free Live Streaming Online: Sri Lanka takes on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. Sri Lanka have taken an unassailable lead and have already pocketed the series. The home side will now be looking to make it 3-0 and complete the whitewash in T20Is as well. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be playing for pride purely once again on the tour. Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. Bulls Invade Ground During Local Tennis Ball Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral.

After a close win in the first match, Sri Lanka registered an impressive win in the second game of the series. Sri Lanka posted 187 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Afghanistan were bundled out for just 115 runs.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the second match of the three-game T20I series on Monday, February 21. The SL vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in English commentary.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 will be available online as well and fans can watch the live stream of SL vs AFG on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide the live streaming.

