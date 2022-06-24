Australia may have lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but they will be eager to end the last match on a winning note. The Sri Lankan team were not given much chance ahead of the start of the campaign but the way the squad has come of age to defeat the mighty Aussies, they deserve a lot of praise. Spin has been the forte that has helped the hosts claim the win and the Australian batsman have time and again fail to get them away, in addition to losing wickets. The previous matches at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been low scoring and there is a likelihood of the trend continuing. SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI 2022 in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan team has seen many batters rise to the occasion and score crucial runs in the series. The latest on the list is Charith Asalanka, whose brilliant century helped the side score 258. Australia were in the hunt as long David Warner in the crease but the spinners like Jefferey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne continued to chip in with a wicket and the pressure finally got them better of Warner as well.

Travis Head’s hamstring injury rules him out of the final game and the batsman will miss the test series as well. Glenn Maxwell has been inducted to the test team as his replacement. His unavailability further adds to the woes of the visitors as it weakens their middle-order further. The likes of Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey need to contribute more and help the side.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 5th ODI 2022?

The SL vs AUS 5th ODI 2022 takes place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on June 24, 2022 (Friday). The SL vs AUS ODI match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 5th ODI 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 5th ODI 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 5th ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS. Australia have been undone by injuries and poor form and it will be a surprise if they are able to avoid a 4-1 series defeat.

