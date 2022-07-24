After a brilliant first game, Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet each other in the 2nd Test of the two-match series. SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2022 will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from July 24, 2022 (Sunday) onwards as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL vs PAK 2nd Test live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022: List of Records Scripted as Green Shirts Register Historic Four-Wicket Win in Galle.

Pakistan were the better team in the first match of the series as a brilliant century from Babar Azam in the first innings and then an unbeaten ton by Abdullah Shafique in the second, saw them triumph the hosts by four wickets. Sri Lanka will be aiming to get back on level terms in the series as the visitors look to seal it.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will be played from July 24, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The game will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle and it is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, SL vs PAK 2nd Test will be telecasted live on Sony TEN SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be televised on PTV Sports.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of SL vs PAK.

