Pakistan on Wednesday registered a mighty impressive victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Galle. Not only was this victory a memorable one with Babar Azam's men coming out on top against a tough attack on a difficult pitch, Pakistan also set and broke a few records while achieving the target. Needing 342 to win on a turning track in Galle, Abdullah Shafique came up with the goods, scoring a masterful 160* off 408 deliveries with seven fours and one six. His knock personified resilience and patience.Pakistan Register Highest Successful Run Chase in Galle in Tests, Beat Sri Lanka by 4 Wickets in 1st Test

Pakistan were also aided by skipper Babar Azam's 55 and Mohammad Rizwan's 40 among other scorers to get to the total in just the second session on the final day. Sri Lanka on the other hand, were left clueless against such a skilled batting show and Dimuth Karunaratne and co would surely aim to bounce back in the second Test.

Here are some of the records that were scripted by Pakistan en route to this historic victory:

#Pakistan chased down a total of 342 runs, the highest-ever at the Galle International Stadium

#Abdullah Shafique's 160* is the third highest score in successful 4th innings chases in Asia

#His knock is the highest individual score in the fourth innings at Galle.

#It is also the third highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in the 4th innings of a Test match.

#Besides these, Shafique's 160* is the second highest individual 4th innings score in Sri Lanka.

#He also is the first batter to bat 500+ minutes in a successful chase.

#Shafique now has batted 300+ balls final innings of a Test match for the second time in his career.

#Pakistan now have chased down 300+ totals against Sri Lanka in Tests, becoming the only side to do so, that too thrice.

The action of this Test series would now shift to the second Test match at the same venue, which starts from July 24.

