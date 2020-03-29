Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals Captain, Talks About His Participation in IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Steve Smith. (Photo Credits: IANS)

With IPL 2020 nearing, there is also doubt if the players from overseas will participate in the cash-rich event. Amid the chaos of coronavirus Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has dropped a hint about his participation in IPL 2020 and is trying to be fit physically and mentally. With the outbreak of coronavirus, the entire world is in lockdown and a majority of sporting events have been called off for an indefinite period of time. This also includes the IPL 2020, which was supposed to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed to April 15, 2020. However, with the ongoing crisis, we are still unsure if the mega-event will begin from the date stipulated by the BCCI as India is currently under a 21-day lockdown and the domestic and international flights have also been cancelled. Will David Warner Participate in IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears? Australian Cricketer’s Manager has an Answer.

While speaking to one of the leading channels in Australia he said that as of now it doesn’t look like if the IPL 2020 will happen or not. “I think there might be some meetings over the next few days to discuss what the go is with it all. I'm just trying to stay physically and mentally fit and fresh and, if it goes ahead at some point, then great,” he told Channel Nine. With Ajinkya Rahane going to Delhi Capitals, Smith will be leading the reins of the team fully. During the IPL 2019, he played under Ajinkya Rahane for half of the season and then he was made the skipper of the team. However, Smith could not be available for the entire season due to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Prior to this, even David Warner’s manager had confirmed his participation in the IPL 2020. Other players like Mithcell McClenaghan and Tom Banton from Kolkata Knight Riders have also said that they will be flying to India if the IPL 2020 happens.