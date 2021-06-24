Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized Rishabh Pant's audacious approach during India's batting in the second innings in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on Wednesday. Pant had come out to bat at a time when India lost two key players in captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara quickly within a short span of time. His batting style in Test cricket has been a discussion point, especially after India registered a dramatic series win in Australia. This time, his approach was not appreciable as he should have opted to spend more time at the crease and put India at a point of safety. Here is the New Meme Material! Indian Fan's Hilarious Reaction To Ajinkya Rahane's Dismissal In WTC Final 2021 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

While commentating during the match, Gavaskar said, “There is a thin line between carefree and careless. Pant has at times breached the line of carefree and careless." Pant was India's top scorer of the innings with 41 runs but his repeated efforts to disturb the bowlers' line and length by coming down the track and taking them on, didn't work. As a matter of fact, he was lucky to survive after Tim Southee dropped a catch very early in his innings.

But Pant continued attempting high-risk shots, some of which yielded runs but perhaps wasn't the need of the hour. As a matter of fact, India could manage only 14 runs after Pant departed. They eventually were bowled out for 170. “A couple of times he went for a big hit when he was in the 90s and missed an opportunity to score a hundred. The only issue with Pant is always going to be his shot selection; otherwise, he has a got the defense, got all the shots and technique,” Gavaskar added.

Defending 139, India fought well with the ball with Ravichandran Ashwin taking two wickets but New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's 96-run partnership, held their nerve and mixed caution and aggression beautifully to win the match by eight wickets and clinch the inaugural World Test Championship title.

