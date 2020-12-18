The Indian bowlers might have done a fine job with the ball but the fielders were equally sloppy and they kept dropping catches at regular intervals. Jasprit Bumrah first dropped Marnus Labuschagne and Shaw missed out on a dolly that gave a lifeline to the same batsman once again. Mayank Agarwal dropped Tim Paine and Wriddhiman Saha also joined the party as he gave a lifeline to Mitchell Starc. This not only disappointed the Indian fans but also Sunil Gavaskar also was quite agitated with the same and said that the players were giving Christmas gifts a week earlier. Virat Kohli Grabs a Flying Catch to Dismiss Cameron Green During India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020-21 (Watch Video).

"All I can think of is the Indians are in a Christmas mood. Giving their Christmas gifts a week early," said Gavaskar after Shaw dropped Labuschagne to hand him a second lifeline. The Australians were bowled out for the score of 199 runs as they were chasing a total of 244 runs. Tim Paine was the one who contributed with the highest runs as he scored 73 runs. Check out the video of Sunil Gavaskar getting agitated with the fielders.

"All I can think of is the Indians are in a Christmas mood. Giving their Christmas gifts a week early." - Sunil Gavaskar 😅 #AUSvIND https://t.co/Bh2v9ZtTZP — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

The Indian team came on to bat after in the second innings and they already lost one wicket and it was Prithvi Shaw who lost his wicket on the score of four runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).