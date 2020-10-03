Sunil Narine’s another failure with the bat irked the fans as they want the Caribbean all-rounder to come down in the batting order. Chasing a mountain of 229 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the southpaw fell prey to Anrich Nortje after scoring three off just five balls. Narine’s previous batting performances in IPL 2020 weren’t impressive either. The left-handed batsman registered the scores of 9, 0 and 15 before getting out on three against Delhi Capitals. Fans slammed skipper Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team management for giving regular chances to Narine despite his mediocre form. DC vs KKR Score Updates IPL 2020.

Narine, who began his career as a proper off-spinner, started opening for KKR in 2017 under the leadership of the then skipper Gautam Gambhir. The move proved to be sensational as the West Indies star played one fiery knock after another and guided his side to many wins. Narine didn’t look back after that and cemented the opening position since then. However, his recent batting failures have become a nemesis for Kolkata. Though he has impressed with the ball, fans want Karthik to demote the veteran in the line-up. Several even batted for England's Tom Banton's inclusion as opener. Shreyas Iyer’s Carnage Against Kolkata Knight Riders Guides Delhi Capitals to Highest Team Total in IPL 2020.

Fans Batting for Tom Banton!!

Banton for Narine in Sharjah matches. Ramp aadisthadu — Hakuna Matata 🦁 (@Waltermitty_13) October 3, 2020

Another One!!

Kkr should change their opening fair,if they want to qualify for play off,they should play #tombanton in place of narine#kkr — Sk Taher Ali (@SkTaher03599807) October 3, 2020

KKR need changes!!

Narine was fun while it lasted. The previous few years. Not anymore. Big changes needed up top at KKR #IPL2020 #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Kevin Talati (@talatikevin82) October 3, 2020

Bring Tom Banton!!

Bring Tom banton in place of narine ,, why they are avoiding Banton, the blasting opener... pic.twitter.com/NzisqFwHW7 — Dipendu Gorai18 (@DipenduGorai) October 3, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Tom Banton watching Narine open for the team:#RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/GJh5RiO1ZZ — Yash | KKR 💜 (@sarcasmwalaaa) September 30, 2020

Speaking of the game, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth total of 228/4 thanks to fiery half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. Though Kolkata have lost Narine cheaply, they are still able to chase the target with the likes of Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and captain Dinesh Karthik in the ranks. However, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin will not give easy run-scoring chances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).