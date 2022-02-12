Sunrisers Hyderabad would be quite eager on bringing about a change in their fortunes in their IPL 2022 after a disastrous campaign last time around. The Orange Army had unceremoniously left out David Warner last year and despite being led by Kane Williamson and possessing some unique Indian talents in Abdul Samad and Umran Akmal, SRH could manage to finish last on the IPL 2021 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2022: Nicholas Pooran Goes SRH for Rs 10.75 Crore at Mega Auction

Their disastrous campaign might have led them to let go of a majority of their squad as part of the IPL 2022 retentions, retaining only Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Akmal. They lost Rashid Khan to Gujarat Titans. They entered the IPL 2022 auctions with a huge purse of Rs 68 crores and it has helped them buy players like Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and also Nicholas Pooran for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore.

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2022

SRH Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar

SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik

SRH Previous Season Recap: The 2016 IPL champions had a forgettable time last season with them finishing at the bottom of the points table. With most players out of form and David Warner out of the squad, SRH struggled for consistency big time and it was one of the reasons why they faltered.

