Suresh Raina had proposed Shardul Thakur for a coffee date on social media after the official account of the Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of a gender swap. Genderswap is the new fad on the internet. Like many netizens, the official account of the Yellow Army joined the bandwagon and put up the pictures of the female version of cricketers. Thankfully none of them turned out to be bad and our cricketing stars looked extremely beautiful with long hair and a tinge of make-up. After Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Gets Hair Cut From His Wife Priyanka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Suresh Raina was so amused with the snaps that he actually went on to ask his teammate Shardul Thakur for a coffee date. "Chennai Super Queens deserve all your love, #yellove! 😍 PC: @cskfansofficial," read the caption of the snap shared by the Chennai Super Kings. Little did Thakur know that Suresh would go on to propose him for a coffee. First, check out the post below and then Raina's comment.

Comment by Raina

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Instaagram)

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, the team had earlier today recalled the winning moments of the 1983 World Cup. The Yellow army shared a snap of Kapil Dev lifting the trophy. Chennai Super Kings like all of us is also waiting for the IPL 2020 to begin soon. The sporting schedules have gone for a toss with the menace of the coronavirus. The BCCI is currently looking out for the window of September- November for conducting the season of the IPL 13.

