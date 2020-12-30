The year 2020 is about to get over, and people are nothing but relieved. This indeed has been a forgettable year as COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. While the virus threatened to impact people’s health, several organizations and firms were paused due to the global scare. As only a couple of days left for the New Year, former Indian batsman Suresh Raina shared a couple of adorable pictures with his daughter Gracia and urged 2021 to be a better year. The southpaw asked the upcoming year to let the children enjoy their childhood. Suresh Raina Wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Daughter Gracia With a Heart-Warming Post.

“Bye bye 2020! Dear 2021, please ensure our children live their childhood the way they deserve. #letsgo #2021 #Gracia,” the 33-year-old wrote while sharing the pictures on the micro-blogging website. Playing outside is an important part of an individual’s childhood, but parents refrained from letting their child go out due to coronavirus. Unlike other parents, Raina is also a concerned father who wants his kids to enjoy their childhood to the fullest. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Raina bid farewell to 2020 and welcomed 2020. Chennai Super Kings to Not Part Ways With Suresh Raina for IPL 2021.

View Post:

Bye bye 2020! Dear 2021, please ensure our children live their childhood the way they deserve. 😎🥰 #letsgo #2021 #Gracia pic.twitter.com/f3cT69nHxo — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Raina has been out of action ever since he announced retirement from international cricket on Independence Day (August 15) earlier this year. He, however, is set to represent Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020. While the 2011-World Cup winner skipped Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 citing personal reasons, he is expected to represent Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2021.

