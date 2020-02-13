Surprised Virat Kohli Reacts After Posts & Profile Pictures Disappear From RCB’s Official Social Media Pages (See Tweet)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Fans were caught by surprise when Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram went blank on February 12, 2020 (Thursday). RCB, who had roped in Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. as their title sponsor for the IPL 2020 season, were expected to make a slight tweak in their jersey for the upcoming IPL season but the franchise’s decision to remove the profile pictures and various posts from more their official social media accounts seems to have shocked many in the cricketing universe, which includes Indian cricket and RCB captain Virat Kohli. Kohli like the multitude fans has been left shocked by the latest development and the RCB management’s decision to change its name and logo without even informing him. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral Even Before IPL 2020 Commences.

A shocked Kohli let his disappointment be known on Twitter and also said he was ready to lend a helping hand if needed. “Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help,” write the Indian and RCB skipper on his Twitter account. Kohli, however, isn’t the first Indian and RCB cricketer to react the matter.

Virat Kohli Shocked With RCB's Social Media Antics

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Earlier, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also left surprised when he found that the profile picture of the franchise’s social media channels and posts in Instagram were removed. IPL 2020: RCB Removes Picture and Name, Yuzvendra Chahal Raises Eyebrows.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Social Media Accounts (Photo Credits: File Image)

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the franchise is in close talks with Muthoot to design a new logo and also announce a new official name for the franchise. RCB signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, starting with IPL 2020.

RCB finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2019, making it twice in three seasons that they hit the wooden spoon. The club underwent a massive overhaul in its management with Simon Katich taking over as the head coach of the franchise and former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson joining the franchise as the director of operations.