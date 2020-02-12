RCB Funny Memes Go Viral Even Before IPL 2020 Commences as Royal Challengers Bangalore Delete DPs and Posts From Instagram, Facebook & Twitter Handles!

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

The IPL 2020 is less than a couple of months away and the franchises are making sure to update their social media pages for the upcoming season. But there was one big surprise for the netizens as Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore deleted all their posts from Instagram. The admins of the RCB also removed the display and cover picture from Twitter. Also from Facebook, the admin has deleted the display picture. Sunrisers Hyderabad asked RCB if everything was fine. But the netizens made sure to troll the team. RCB Squad for IPL 2020: Chris Morris Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 10 Crores.

The netizens brought up their creativity on social media and gave out their own reasons for the deletion of posts from social media. Talking about RCB, the team has not won a single IPL season so far in 13 years and the netizens also made sure to have rubbed this fact on team RCB’s face. Check out the tweet by SRH asking if everything was fine and then a few reactions by the netizens below:

Admin's crush rejected his proposal on propose day I think.. — Paurush Tyagi (@Im_Paurush) February 12, 2020

Depression — sanjay 🏵 (@amsanjay18) February 12, 2020

I think they just watched 2016's IPL final — Aumbeti Roydo (@AumbetiRoydo) February 12, 2020

Admin's crush rejected his proposal on Propose day I think.... 😂 Lets Hope He Gets Something On Valentine 🤞 — InSwinging Yorker (@InSwingYorkers) February 12, 2020

For the major part of the IPL history, the RCB has occupied the last two spots on the table. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, the team had released names like Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee and a few others. The team had retained 13 players for the upcoming season.