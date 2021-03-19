India put up an all-round down show in the fourth T20I against England and registered an impressive eight-run victory. Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, it was a must-win game for the Men in Blue, and they will be happy with their effort. After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first, and they accepted the challenge brilliantly. While openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul couldn’t make much impact, Suryakumar Yadav, in his maiden international innings, smashed a fiery half-century. The baton was passed onto Delhi Capitals duo Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, who smashed boundaries and maximums in the end overs. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights.

As a result, India posted a mountain of 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the bowlers had a daunting task at hands as the last three games were won by the chasing team. Moreover, the dew factor came into play to make India’s job even more difficult against the mighty England batting line-up. However, Bhuvneshwar and Co were spot on as India successfully defended the total. Rohit Sharma Captains India in Last Four Overs After Virat Kohli Leaves the Field During IND vs ENG 4th T20I.

Notably, it wasn’t a straight forward win for India as the likes of Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow played significant knocks. England, at one point, also seemed to cross the line. However, the Indian pacers pulled things back in the death overs and won the game by eight wickets. Shardul Thakur took three wickets while Rahul Chahar and Hardik Pandya took two wickets apiece. Fans were enthralled with India’s spectacular show as social media got flooded with praises.

VVS Laxman Impressed With Bowlers!!

Fearless. Innovative. Aggressive. Thoroughly enjoyed @surya_14kumar first knock at the highest level. An innings of some serious quality. Hopefully first of many half centuries #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/2zVLQr5zWr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Brilliant Captaincy!!

Let's not forget that Virat Kohli saved two overs each from Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for overs 15-20, promoted Suryakumar Yadav to No.3 and trusted Shreyas Iyer to bat lower down the order 👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gAxOT6VsXu — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 18, 2021

Praises For Bhuvneshwar Kumar!!

Appreciation tweet for this incredible cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar 💙 Surely my man to join in Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/PxYmU3GtTj — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) March 18, 2021

Praises For Hardik Pandya!!

If Hardik Pandya the batsman doesn't get you, Hardik Pandya the bowler will. pic.twitter.com/okMnmpYwm0 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 18, 2021

Appreciation From Brother!!

Love watching you bowl brother! You’ve worked so hard on your bowling. Under pressure and in difficult conditions, you’ve shown your quality yet again 💥 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/hbqKeY0jLu — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 18, 2021

Great Bowling!!

Hardik Pandya 4-0-16-2 👏👏👏 How impressive. His bowling in this T20 series has been one of the biggest positives. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 18, 2021

Game Changer Shardul Thakur!!

With the five-match series level at 2-2, the fifth and final T20I will be a decider. Virat Kohli’s men must be on cloud nine with this win and would like to replicate heroics. On the other hand, the top-ranked T20I team would be determined to bounce back and emerge victorious in the last game.

