Cricket fans will see a battle for the top position as Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders are locking horns in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 fixture. The encounter takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (January 13). Both teams have been magnificent this season and would be raring to get another win under their belt. Daniel Hughes-led Sixers are leading the points table with 25 points in nine games while the second spot is occupied by Thunder who have 23 points in nine outings as well. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the upcoming clash. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Speaking of key players in Thunders, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Ben Cutting and Callum Ferguson have done well in the batting department whereas Daniel Sams and Chris Tremain have been good with the ball. On the other hand, James Vince, Daniel Hughes and Daniel Christian have scored crucial runs for Sixers with Ben Dwarshuis and Gurinder Sandhu handling the onus with the ball. Notably, the two teams are locking horns first time this season and would be raring to make a mark. Now, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Max Bryant’s Sensational Save in BBL 2020–21 Reminds Fans of Nicholas Pooran’s Gravity-Defying Effort .

When is Sydney Thunders vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Thunders vs Sydney Sixers clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 13, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Thunders vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Sydney Thunders vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Thunders vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Thunders vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

