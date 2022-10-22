The inaugural match of the super 12 stage of T20I World Cup 2022 will witness the reigning champions Australia take on the previous edition runner-ups New Zealand on 22 October (Saturday) at Sydney Cricket ground. Australia is hosting this year's edition and the event is scheduled to take place at seven different cities across the country. Despite losing a couple of T20I series to the likes of India and England days before the T20I World Cup 2022 kick-started, the defending champions are still considered one of the hot favourites to win this year's edition and therefore, could successfully defend the title as well. Australia at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of AUS Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

The dominant Aussies are in Group 1 of super 12 stage which also include New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, two qualifier teams from round 1; Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. After playing the repeat of last edition's final against New Zealand in the opening match, Australia will then take on Sri Lanka on 25 October at Optus Stadium in Burswood. Following this, Australia will cross the swords with their ashes rival England on 28 October, which will be a blockbuster at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The hosts will take on the B2 qualifier of round 1 on 31 October at the Gabba and finally lock horns with Afghanistan in their last super 12 match on 4 November at Adelaide Oval. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Australia Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 22, 12:30 pm Australia vs New Zealand SCG, Sydney October 25, 04:30 pm Australia vs Sri Lanka Perth Stadium, Perth October 28, 01:30 pm Australia vs England MCG, Melbourne October 31, 01:30 pm Australia vs Ireland The Gabba, Brisbane November 04, 01:30 am Australia vs Afghanistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia named the 15 member squad which is similar to the previous T20I World Cup contingent told the chairman of selectors, George Bailey. Aaron Finch will lead the successive T20I World Cup for Australia and will be accompanied by the power players like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mathew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa as the squad looks a complete hit. Cameron Green got lucky just days before Australia played its first match of the season after being included in the squad. Green is brought in as replacement for back up Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis who hurt his hand while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday. All-rounder Tim David is also included in the 15-member squad.

Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

