Team India Beat New Zealand by Seven runs to Clinch the Series 5-0, Netizens Hail Virat Kohli & Men After the Historic Clean Sweep

India beats New Zealand by seven runs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With an aim to clinch history Virat Kohli and men took on team New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. It was an all-round performance that allowed India to clinch the series 5-0 for the very first time in the history of Indian cricket. The netizens could not keep calm and hailed the Virat Kohli and men. Before we head on to the reactions, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for the two sides. After winning the toss Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. Virat Kohli was rested from the side and the Hitman was leading the Indians. KL Rahul Inflicts Superb Run-Out During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020, Fans Say, 'That's MS Dhoni Like' (Watch Video).

It was the stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma who became the highest run-scorer for the game as he made 60 runs from 41 balls hitting three fours and an equal number of sixes. KL Rahul was the second-highest making 45 runs from 33 balls and thus India posted a total of 163 runs. In reply, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill made way to the pavilion quite early in the game. Tim Seifert made a half-century with Ross Taylor who got dismissed on 53. Post this, none of the batsmen could go beyond the score of 20 runs and the Kiwis’ team fell seven runs short. Now, let’s have a look at a few reactions below: New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

India beat New Zealand by 5-0. It's the first ever whitewash in a 5 match bilateral T20I series.

IND win by 7 runs It's a 5 - 0 wrap up.. first t20i series win in NZ ✌️ IND whitewashes NZ 🔥 What a awesome series

We won omg India another win 5-0 take a bow boys too good

KL Rahul walked away with the Man of the Series Award whereas Jasprit Bumrah snapped three wickets and got the Man of the Match Award. The Indians will play three-match ODI series and will also contest in a couple of Test matches against New Zealand.