A showdown of epic proportions is on the cards as India lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9. Both teams have had memorable campaigns and now it is time for one last match to determine the winner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a tournament which made a return to the cricket calendar for the first time since 2017. India have made it to their third consecutive ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final and will look to go all the way after having missed out in 2017. But the task would be far from easy against a team like that of New Zealand. As the India national cricket team stars gear up to take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, we bring you best wishes, good luck images and messages to cheer for Rohit Sharma and his team and also share with friends. Fans can download these images and use them as WhatsApp DPs, status and Facebook and Instagram posts and stories as well. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Dubai.

India are the only team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far to have won all their matches so far. Earlier in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India had beaten New Zealand in a Group A match and will take a lot of confidence from that win into this contest. The Men in Blue will start as favourites to win what would be a third ICC Champions Trophy title. India have beaten New Zealand in ICC ODI events for three consecutive times now and will aim at doing so yet again. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

'Good Luck Team India'

Good Luck Team India (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

All the Best Team India

All the Best Team India (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Best of Luck Team India

Best of Luck India (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

All the Very Best!

All the Best Team India (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Good Luck Team India

Best of Luck Team India (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Best of Luck Men in Blue!

Best of Luck Men in Blue (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Good Luck Indian Team

Good Luck Indian Team (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Best Wishes Team India

Best Wishes Team India (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

There have been a lot of talk regarding India gaining an advantage in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as they have played all their games at the Dubai International Stadium, the venue for the final as well. But New Zealand too have had a taste of how the pitch plays at the Dubai International Stadium after having faced India earlier in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A riveting contest awaits cricket fans with one of India or New Zealand going on to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 01:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).