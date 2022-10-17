After an interval of eight years, United Arab Emirates (UAE) will once again make their way back into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It will be UAE's second appearance in the marquee event so far. UAE earned the place in the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Ireland in the World T20 Qualifier final in February this year. Previously, UAE had qualified for the T20 World Cup in the 2014 edition which was held in Bangladesh. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated.

UAE is placed in Group A for round 1 stage. They will seek an early win in the round 1 stage against Netherlands on 16 October at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. On 18 October, UAE will face the tough Sri Lankan side in the group match number two, followed by the third and last match on 20 October against Namibia. Two teams who top the group by the end of all group matches will advance to the super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

UAE Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 16, 01:30 pm Netherlands vs UAE Kardinia Park, Geelong October 18, 01:30 am Sri Lanka vs UAE Kardinia Park, Geelong October 20, 01:30 am UAE vs Namibia Kardinia Park, Geelong

UAE named its 15-member T20 World Cup 2022 squad on 17 September. CP Rizwan will carry on leading the side in T20 World Cup 2022. Surprisingly, the former skipper and most capped player of UAE in all formats, Rohan Mustafa is missing in the squad. Mustafa hitted winning runs against Ireland in the final of the T20 World Cup qualifier in February this year and it's ironic that he won't be playing the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Vriita Aravind played a crucial role in qualifiers and will be Rizwan's deputy in the main event. Opener Chirag Suri, key player of UAE also finds a place in the squad. All-rounders included in the squad are Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, and Zawar Farid who strengthen the team at the core.

UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Reserve players: Sultan Ahmed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

