This Day, That Year: MS Dhoni's Smart Run-Out To Choke Bangladesh by One Run in ICC T20 World Cup 2016 (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sourav Ganguly and men must have lost the World Cup 2003 to Australia, but here’s another moment which left an everlasting smile on the faces of the people. So MS Dhoni and team played against Bangladesh on this day in 2016 where the Men in Blue literally clinched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Super 10 round. Being hosted at Chennai Super Kings' home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the conditions were not alien to skipper Dhoni. But it was his smart wicket keeping that once again won the match for the Indians. BCCI Shares MS Dhoni's Pic, Fans Say, ‘We Want Him Back for The ICC T20 World Cup 2020’.

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya also joined. Mostly the game is remembered for three things, MS Dhoni’s run-out, Hardik Pandya’s last over and Mushfiqur Rahim’s early celebration and the Bangladeshi cricketer was left red-faced. Let’s have a look at how the match turned out for both the hosts and the visitors. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian batting order did not surely do way too good to put a high score on the board. 30 runs by Suresh Raina were the highest. Titbits from others helped India score a total of 146 runs on the board.

The Bangladeshi team lost opener Mohammed Mithun on 1. Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman were blazing guns as they built a 44 run stand to stabilise the innings further. Bangladesh was cruising to victory with Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar scoring 22 and 21 runs. The match went down the live wire and with 11 runs to defend in last over, the ball was handed to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Despite a couple of boundaries in the first two balls, Rahim was sent packing by the all-rounder and Shikhar was the man who caught the ball. It almost looked like the Bangla Tigers would walk away with the win. But MS Dhoni stood between their win. The Indian captain after a discussion set the field and Bangladesh just needed one run to win the game. Pandya bowled a slower one and Shuvagata Hom failed to connect. With this Mustafizur Rahman, who ran to take a single proved to be way too slow for the Indian captain. Check out the highlights of the last over of the match above.