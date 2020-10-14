Mumbai cricketer Tushar Deshpande made his much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The right-arm pacer is a hot property in India’s domestic circuit and will like to make a mark in the gala T20 tournament as well. Deshpande is one of those new breeds of Indian fast bowlers who can set the speed gun on fire and his ability to nail yorkers at will makes him even more lethal. With Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje already tormenting opposition batsmen at death, Deshpande’s inclusion might well prove to be a cherry on the cake for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. DC vs RR Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The right-arm pacer burst onto the scenes in Cooch Behar Trophy 2016 where he scalped 21 games in four games, bagging the eyeballs of the Mumbai selectors. Soon, he made his First-Class debut in 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season and didn’t look back after that. His prowess to swing the new ball with impressive and his uncanny action make the batsmen’s job even more challenging. He then went on to earn his List-A debut in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy and didn’t disappoint the selectors there as well. Meanwhile, let’s look at some quick facts about the Delhi Capitals pacer as he begins his IPL career.

Tushar Deshpande Quick Facts And Records

# Tushar Deshpande was born on May 15, 1995, in Thane, Maharashtra.

# Delhi Capitals bagged the pacer’s services for INR 20 Lakh in IPL 2020 Auction.

# The right-arm pacer has 31, 21 and 50 wickets in 20 T20s, 19 List-A matches and 20 First-Class Games.

# Tushar Deshpande idolizes legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals won the toss in Dubai and elected to bat first. They must leave no stones unturned to defeat the Men in Pink as a victory will guide them to the pinnacle of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see how Deshpande will tackle dashers like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. Not to forget about Rahul Tewatia who has been in red-hot form.

