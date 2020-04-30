Umar Akmal Asked Zulqarnain Haider to Underperform Against South Africa in 2010, Reveals Former Pakistan Cricketer

Zulqarnain Haider (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban from all forms of cricket after failing to report corruption charges. Days after this incident, former Pakistan international Zulqarnain Haider has revealed an incident in which Akmal asked him to underperform during a game in the series against South Africa in 2010 in Dubai. The ex-cricketer also said that he is not surprised with the ban and has asked for a lifetime ban on the 29-year-old. Umar Akmal Banned for Three Years Over Corruption Charges by PCB.

In a telephonic interview with BDcrictime, Haider said ‘No, it is not news to me. I am not at all surprised. In fact, these players should be banned for life. This I have been telling with my experience.’ The former cricketer also narrated the incident in the 3rd ODI against South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2010. Ramiz Raja Welcomes PCB's Decision to Ban Umar Akmal on Corruption Charges, Says 'People Like Him Should Be Put in Jail'.

Haider added ‘It was a very crucial match (South Africa won the match by two runs) and when I was batting, Umar Akmal brought drinks for us and had told me to underperform. His clear words were: don’t bat efficiently. I had then clearly told him to only perform his drinks man duty. The matter was also brought to the team management after the match.’

‘The pressure was too much on me and I was being threatened for the next game also. I could not bear this (pressure) and had to run away to England thereafter. On my return from England, I did tell all these to the PCB and the ICC anti-corruption officers. Even today also, I am prepared to depose before them’ he said further.

Umar Akmal was found guilty by the panel for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. The ban was imposed by Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, Chairman of the disciplinary committee after a short hearing at the National Cricket Academy at Lahore.