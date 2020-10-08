Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their fourth defeat in six games after failing to chase down 168 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. CSK looked in prime position at the halfway stage and only needed 74 from the final 10 overs with nine wickets in hand. But failed to find regular boundaries and eventually were 10 runs short in the chase. They hit only six boundaries and two maximums in the final five overs and nothing between overs 11-15. The win was KKR’s third victory in four matches in IPL 2020 and took them to third in the points table. KKR vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

CSK needed 26 from the final over with Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. But Jadhav denied a single off the first ball, misses the next and eventually took a single off the third delivery when the game was out of hands with CSK needing 25 off the final four. Jadeja smashed Andre Russell for two fours and a six in the final three deliveries. Jadhav remained not-out on seven from 12 balls and was trolled. KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Rahul Tripathi Shines as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 Runs.

Captain MS Dhoni, who earlier excelled with the gloves in hand, also left fans upset after managing only 11 runs from 12 deliveries with just one boundary to his name. Dhoni was excellent with the gloves and overtook Dinseh Karthik to become the wicketkeeper with most catches in the IPL. Dhoni, who also effected an excellent run-out, has taken 104 catches which is one more than Karthik. But fare poorly with the bat.

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi helped KKR put up a respectable total on the scoreboard after hitting 81 off just 51 deliveries with the help of three maximums and eight boundaries. Tripathi innings helped KKR put up 167 runs after opting to bat first. None of the other batsmen could really get going for the Knight Riders with Eoin Morgan Russell scoring 7 and 2 runs but Tripathi’s knock and some lusty blows from Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins helped them put up a winnable score before the bowlers defended it.

