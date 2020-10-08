Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their fourth defeat in six games after failing to chase down 168 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. CSK looked in prime position at the halfway stage and only needed 74 from the final 10 overs with nine wickets in hand. But failed to find regular boundaries and eventually were 10 runs short in the chase. They hit only six boundaries and two maximums in the final five overs and nothing between overs 11-15. The win was KKR’s third victory in four matches in IPL 2020 and took them to third in the points table. KKR vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.
CSK needed 26 from the final over with Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. But Jadhav denied a single off the first ball, misses the next and eventually took a single off the third delivery when the game was out of hands with CSK needing 25 off the final four. Jadeja smashed Andre Russell for two fours and a six in the final three deliveries. Jadhav remained not-out on seven from 12 balls and was trolled. KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Rahul Tripathi Shines as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 Runs.
Kedar Jadhav's Role in CSK
Kedar jadhav's role in CSK.
— Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) October 7, 2020
CSK Fans About Kedar Jadhav
Csk fans about kedar jadahv 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YSaE59TzCy
— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) October 7, 2020
Following the Trend
CSK fans
How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/lP7MDByulU
— தல அரவிந்த்5.0 (@thalaaravinth43) October 7, 2020
Test Match By CSK in IPL
Test match by CSK in IPL once again 💔 pic.twitter.com/sJTPNyok0J
— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) October 7, 2020
CSK Middle Order in IPL 2020
CSK middle order. pic.twitter.com/kP8fakUfZW
— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) October 7, 2020
Kedar Jadhav After Fans Ask CSK to Drop Him
CSK Fans : Why The Hell Is Jadhav In Team. He should Warm Bench.
Jadhav To Everyone: pic.twitter.com/1cPVfALUGj
— #SaveAB (@RCBSG30) October 7, 2020
CSK Fans When Dhoni Eats Ball vs When Jadhav Does It
CSK fans when CSK fans when
Thala eats balls Jhadav eats ball#justiceforjhadav #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ZDu3UX50vk
— Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 7, 2020
Kedar Jadhav After Scoring Only 7 Off 12 Balls
Jadhav - My work is only to be in d team, don't expect anything from me, avulothan Soliten..
CSK deserves to lose every match for playing a non performing player like him..👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bqpvvzUVd5
— Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) October 7, 2020
Kedar Jadhav Against KKR
Kedar Jadhav came when CSK need 38 runs from 21 balls then he scored unbeaten 7 runs from 12 balls - he was bought for 7+ cr in 2018 and not even single impact knock other than the first match against MI in 2018.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2020
Captain MS Dhoni, who earlier excelled with the gloves in hand, also left fans upset after managing only 11 runs from 12 deliveries with just one boundary to his name. Dhoni was excellent with the gloves and overtook Dinseh Karthik to become the wicketkeeper with most catches in the IPL. Dhoni, who also effected an excellent run-out, has taken 104 catches which is one more than Karthik. But fare poorly with the bat.
Sunil Narine After Seeing MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav Bat
Narine after seeing Kedar & Dhoni batting pic.twitter.com/A8OC4Lnydg
— satyajit patra Being Rowdy (@Imsatyajit141) October 7, 2020
MS Dhoni vs KKR
Please guys don't defend Dhoni his strike rate is to low. What we expect from him.☹️☹️ and this is reality if you accept or not. pic.twitter.com/NSiFlBARLc
— Nitish (@Nitishk40027508) October 7, 2020
Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav Bromance
Here Dhoni and Jadhav eating dot balls. #CWC19 #CWC2019 #Dhoni @ICC pic.twitter.com/gnJevsARvF
— Gautham Reddy (@Sama_Gautham_) October 7, 2020
MS Dhoni Running Away After Increasing Strike Rate
Dhoni Running away after increasing required run rate pic.twitter.com/LcsJGWpSbq
— Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 7, 2020
CSK Fans Thinking After Loss
Poor Thala fans can't even blame top order today
— arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 7, 2020
Shahrukh Khan After Watching Rahul Tripathi's Knock
SRK after watching Rahul Tripathi's Innings #KKRvCSK #RahulTripati #KKR pic.twitter.com/tsUUdNqFyR
— Atif (@atif_pasha_) October 7, 2020
Rahul Tripathi Made the Difference
Coming to KKR is very special and performing in front of Shahrukh Sir is more special, its like a dream come true for me - Man of the match Rahul Triapthi 👌♥️#RahulTripathi #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/JasndoHdRY
— 👑 (@Riyan_Tweets) October 7, 2020
Earlier, Rahul Tripathi helped KKR put up a respectable total on the scoreboard after hitting 81 off just 51 deliveries with the help of three maximums and eight boundaries. Tripathi innings helped KKR put up 167 runs after opting to bat first. None of the other batsmen could really get going for the Knight Riders with Eoin Morgan Russell scoring 7 and 2 runs but Tripathi’s knock and some lusty blows from Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins helped them put up a winnable score before the bowlers defended it.
