Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their fourth defeat in six games after failing to chase down 168 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. CSK looked in prime position at the halfway stage and only needed 74 from the final 10 overs with nine wickets in hand. But failed to find regular boundaries and eventually were 10 runs short in the chase. They hit only six boundaries and two maximums in the final five overs and nothing between overs 11-15. The win was KKR’s third victory in four matches in IPL 2020 and took them to third in the points table. KKR vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

CSK needed 26 from the final over with Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. But Jadhav denied a single off the first ball, misses the next and eventually took a single off the third delivery when the game was out of hands with CSK needing 25 off the final four. Jadeja smashed Andre Russell for two fours and a six in the final three deliveries. Jadhav remained not-out on seven from 12 balls and was trolled. KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Rahul Tripathi Shines as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 Runs.

Kedar Jadhav's Role in CSK

CSK Fans About Kedar Jadhav

Csk fans about kedar jadahv 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YSaE59TzCy — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) October 7, 2020

Following the Trend

CSK fans How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/lP7MDByulU — தல அரவிந்த்5.0 (@thalaaravinth43) October 7, 2020

Test Match By CSK in IPL

Test match by CSK in IPL once again 💔 pic.twitter.com/sJTPNyok0J — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) October 7, 2020

CSK Middle Order in IPL 2020

Kedar Jadhav After Fans Ask CSK to Drop Him

CSK Fans : Why The Hell Is Jadhav In Team. He should Warm Bench. Jadhav To Everyone: pic.twitter.com/1cPVfALUGj — #SaveAB (@RCBSG30) October 7, 2020

CSK Fans When Dhoni Eats Ball vs When Jadhav Does It

CSK fans when CSK fans when Thala eats balls Jhadav eats ball#justiceforjhadav #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ZDu3UX50vk — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav After Scoring Only 7 Off 12 Balls

Jadhav - My work is only to be in d team, don't expect anything from me, avulothan Soliten.. CSK deserves to lose every match for playing a non performing player like him..👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bqpvvzUVd5 — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav Against KKR

Kedar Jadhav came when CSK need 38 runs from 21 balls then he scored unbeaten 7 runs from 12 balls - he was bought for 7+ cr in 2018 and not even single impact knock other than the first match against MI in 2018. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2020

Captain MS Dhoni, who earlier excelled with the gloves in hand, also left fans upset after managing only 11 runs from 12 deliveries with just one boundary to his name. Dhoni was excellent with the gloves and overtook Dinseh Karthik to become the wicketkeeper with most catches in the IPL. Dhoni, who also effected an excellent run-out, has taken 104 catches which is one more than Karthik. But fare poorly with the bat.

Sunil Narine After Seeing MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav Bat

#KKRvCSK Narine after seeing Kedar & Dhoni batting pic.twitter.com/A8OC4Lnydg — satyajit patra Being Rowdy (@Imsatyajit141) October 7, 2020

MS Dhoni vs KKR

Please guys don't defend Dhoni his strike rate is to low. What we expect from him.☹️☹️ and this is reality if you accept or not. pic.twitter.com/NSiFlBARLc — Nitish (@Nitishk40027508) October 7, 2020

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav Bromance

MS Dhoni Running Away After Increasing Strike Rate

Dhoni Running away after increasing required run rate pic.twitter.com/LcsJGWpSbq — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 7, 2020

CSK Fans Thinking After Loss

Poor Thala fans can't even blame top order today — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 7, 2020

Shahrukh Khan After Watching Rahul Tripathi's Knock

Rahul Tripathi Made the Difference

Coming to KKR is very special and performing in front of Shahrukh Sir is more special, its like a dream come true for me - Man of the match Rahul Triapthi 👌♥️#RahulTripathi #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/JasndoHdRY — 👑 (@Riyan_Tweets) October 7, 2020

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi helped KKR put up a respectable total on the scoreboard after hitting 81 off just 51 deliveries with the help of three maximums and eight boundaries. Tripathi innings helped KKR put up 167 runs after opting to bat first. None of the other batsmen could really get going for the Knight Riders with Eoin Morgan Russell scoring 7 and 2 runs but Tripathi’s knock and some lusty blows from Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins helped them put up a winnable score before the bowlers defended it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 12:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).