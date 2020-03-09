Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers Get into a Hilarious Twitter Banter Ahead of IPL 2020, South African Cricketer to RCB Captain, ‘Get Your A** Off'

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been friends for a very long time. The two have played together for a long time even during the Indian Premier League and the two spend a long time even off the field. Now, ahead of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League, the two friends got into a hilarious banter with each other. The South African cricketer went on to tell the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain to stop chilling in front of the television set. Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams in Indian Premier League 13 Leaked Online.

The South African cricketer started off by asking the RCB captain what is he up to. Kohli then responded with an emoji of a television set and said that he was chilling. De Villiers then said posted a short video which had a sofa and suddenly explodes by saying, “Get your ass off.” Check out the Twitter banter below: IPL 2020 Schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

🛋️📺 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 9, 2020

De Viller’s reply

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won a tournament in the last 13 years. The fans would surely be hoping for the team to break the jinx. The team recently changed its logo but retained the same name that they have had for years together. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31, 2020, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.