Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at Wriddiman Sahan’s son birthday party. The wicket-keeper’s child, Anvay, turned one on Saturday (March 6), and several Indian players celebrated the occasion. Saha was part of the Indian team, which defeated England 3-1 in the recently-concluded Test series. Hence, the birthday bash took place inside the bio-secure bubble in Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram, Saha shared several pictures from the party, capturing Virat and Anushka in one of them. The power couple were twinning in white as they seemed engaged in a candid conversation. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Love Story, 7 Photos That Depict Their Romantic Journey.

The pic got viral in no time as “Virushka” gave couple goals to fans yet again. In the photo, Cheteshwar Pujara can also be seen in his training gear. Meanwhile, Saha couldn’t play a single game in the series, with Rishabh Pant doing phenomenally well with both bat and gloves. The southpaw even scored a stunning century in the fourth and deciding Test as India won the game by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, Team India also qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. Meanwhile, let’s look at Virat and Anushka’s picture from Saha’s son’s birthday bash. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

View Pic:

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Twinning In White (Photo credit: Instagram)

Team India will next take the field in the five-match T20I series against England, starting from March 12 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 set to take place later this year in India, the upcoming series holds great significance. Virat Kohli’s defeated Australia 2-1 in their last T20I series, but this time, they are up against the top-ranked T20I team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).