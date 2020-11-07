Virat Kohli has been one player who has always had emotions up his sleeve and does not shy away from expressing himself. We have seen Virat giving befitting replies to opponents when they provoke him. But this time it was the other way round where Manish Pandey gave him a befitting reply and left the RCB captain embarrassed. This happened during the Eliminator that happened between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad had already lost their first wicket quite early in the game and Manish Pandey was out for batting duties. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Eliminator Match Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 Wickets to Seal Berth in Qualifier 2.

Since RCB was in a better position, the captain thought to capitalise on the same and tried to provoke Manish Pandey. Mohammed Siraj was handling the bowling duties and Pandey got beaten on one of the deliveries. Virat Kohli was fielding inside the circle was heard saying, “Aaj nahi maar raha shot.” The RCB captain had a cheeky smile on his face when he commented. This was a part of the mental tactics by the RCB captain. Little did he know that Pandey would have a befitting up his sleeve and a ball later he sent the ball to the stands. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Check it out below:

Sunrisers Hyderabad was the who walked away with the last laugh with Kane Willamson scoring a half-century as the team chased a total of 131 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next play against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2.

