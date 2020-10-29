Suryakumar Yadav once again missed out on team India selection after squad for Australia tour was named. The batsman was ignored despite good show in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). A day after squads for Australian tour were named, Suryakumar Yadav starred in Mumbai Indians’ five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Suryakumar scored unbeaten 79 off 43 balls as he guided Mumbai to victory. MI vs RCB Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav Smash New Records in Mumbai Indians’ 5-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Twitterati were all praises for Suryakumar and reminded selectors that he should have been picked for the Australian tour. The right-handed batsman was in prime touch as he smashed ten fours and three sixes during his stay. Meanwhile, check out some reactions. Jasprit Bumrah Completes 100 IPL Wickets, Picks Virat Kohli As His Milestone Wicket During MI vs RCB Match; Also Becomes First Indian Pacer With 200 T20 Wickets.

SKY vs VK

Stare between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, Sky looking frustrated for not getting picked and it was visible in his expressions. pic.twitter.com/sZY3lMnlxx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2020

Selectors Hide Please!

Deserved!

Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

Selectors Answered!

BCCI: *does not select Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Australia tour* Surya: pic.twitter.com/kr8OhRm6dk — Ridwan (@rid_aman) October 28, 2020

Beaten them all

Suryakumar Yadav has beaten RCB, Kohli and the selectors single-handedly!!! #MIvRCB — Manya (@CSKian716) October 28, 2020

Mumbai chased down 165 despite losing two wickets early. With this win, Mumbai Indians inch closer to playoffs berth and continue to top team standings. MI now have 16 points and have two matches to go.

