Although the wait for Virat Kohli's 71st international century continued in the first ODI against England, the Indian captain added another feather to his already-illustrious hat. Coming to bat at number three at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Kohli looked at his A-game and played some glorious shots all over the park. He eventually crossed the 50-run mark and seemed all set to get three figures. However, England pacer Mark Wood dismissed him for 56. During the course of his knock, Kohli became the fastest to score 10,000 international runs on home soil, going past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record. India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2021.

The India captain now has 10002 international runs at home in 195 innings at an average of over 61. Ponting, on the other hand, took 219 innings to complete 10000 runs across formats on home soil. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the only other Indian on this list, had taken 223 innings to get the landmark. Sri Lankan duo Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and South Africa's Jacques Kallis are the only other cricketers to have achieved the milestone. Hardik Pandya Consoles Emotional Krunal After He Breaks Down Into Tears Following Sensational Knock.

Meanwhile, India posted 317/5 while batting first in the opening ODI of the series. Besides Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan played a brilliant knock of 98 runs while KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya smashed quick-fire centuries in the end overs. Although the total might look a daunting one, England have a formidable batting line-up, and the Indian bowlers have a job in hand. Notably, dew can also play a part in the latter half of the game.

