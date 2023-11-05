Virat Kohli aka the 'Chase Master' turns 35 today. The right-hander has only gotten better since making his debut in 2008, and 15 years later, he is unquestionably one of the greatest players in the world of international cricket and one of the biggest faces in cricket. Owing to his poise and consistency, Kohli is being mentioned in the same bracket as two of India's biggest cricket stars, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. Regarding statistics, Kohli, at 49 centuries, is only behind the legendary Tendulkar. He is the fastest batter to reach 8000, 9000, 10000, and 11000 runs in ODIs. As Kohli's turns 35, let's have a look at the top five sportsman spirit moments from Kohli's career. Virat Kohli Dances As Crowd Sings 'My Name is Lakhan' Song During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Gestures Crowd Not to Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq

The audience began making fun of Naveen-ul-Haq because of his previous duel with Virat Kohli until Indian superstar batsman Virat Kohli stood up. The crowd was occasionally heard yelling "Kohli, Kohli" during India vs. Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, making fun of Naveen. Kohli eventually stopped the audience from shouting it, displaying genuine sportsmanship. Later, in a heartwarming gesture, Kohli and Naveen both shared a smile, spoke amicably, and shook hands.

Virat Kohli asking the Delhi crowd to stop mocking Naveen Ul Haq.pic.twitter.com/Dq482rPsFU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

Virat Kohli Tell Fans Not to Demotivate Steve Smith

Steve Smith was fielding at the boundary line in the India innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. Around that moment, a few Indian fans began booing him and started calling Smith, "cheater, cheater." Upon observing the fans' actions, Virat Kohli, who was batting at the moment, became evidently displeased. Turning to face the stands, the former Indian captain then motioned the supporters to applaud Smith rather than demotivate him. This gesture from Kohli has won him the 'ICC Spirit of Cricket Award'. Virat Kohli Meets Shreevats Goswami Ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Former Bengal Cricketer Shares Pic.

With India fans giving Steve Smith a tough time fielding in the deep, @imVkohli suggested they applaud the Australian instead. Absolute class 👏 #SpiritOfCricket #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/mmkLoedxjr — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019

Virat Kohli Checking on Wahab Riaz After He Slipped and Fell Awkwardly

Virat Kohli again won the hearts of the fans from both India and Pakistan with another heartwarming gesture. During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Wahab slipped and fell awkwardly on his follow-through. Kohli wasted no time to check on his rival mate and gave him a pat on the back. Following that, Kohli gave a heartwarming smile at Wahab before the speedster stood up to bowl once again. Both Indian and Pakistani supporters applauded Kohli's sportsmanship.

Forget all the talks about rivalry, this warmth between the players is what makes India vs Pakistan special. Take a bow Virat Kohli and Wahab Riaz! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pAUTw6xwbf — Asad Ali (@AsadAlii28) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli's Selfless Act

Virat Kohli has always been selfless when it comes to helping Team India. A similar situation arised during a T20I match between India and South Africa. Fans were hoping and excitedly waiting for the former Indian skipper to make his half-century, which he narrowly missed during the final over of his team's innings. But Kohli prioritised the team's needs and was seen instructing the in-form Dinesh Karthik to keep scoring boundaries rather than considering handing him the strike. This selfless act caught attention and Kohli received a lot of praise for his gesture.

Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture For Suryakumar Yadav

Following the spectacular knock by Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore gave him a tap on the back and an embrace. Suryakumar ran riot as he scored an incredible 83 runs in just 35 balls helping Mumbai Indians comfortably beat RCB. When Suryakumar did eventually lose his wicket, the Wankhede fans gave him a standing ovation. Virat Kohli, too, praised the amazing innings in addition to the crowd. After shaking hands, Kohli gave Surya a hug and pat on the back. Many fans are touched by Kohli's generosity and sportsmanship.

These are just a few examples of how Kohli plays his game. He mixes aggression well with sportsmanship and thus is a super star not just in world of cricket but all over the globe. Here's wishing Kohli a happy birthday!

