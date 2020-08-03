Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri turned 36 on Monday (August 3, 2020) and birthday wishes poured in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli also took to his Instagram story and extended wishes for his close friend. The two talismanic athletes share a great bond and the fact is not hidden from anyone. Kohli and Chhetri often get involve in banters on social media which showcases the camaraderie between them. Hence, greetings from the top-ranked ODI batsman on Chhetri’s special day were set on the cards. Sunil Chhetri Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Football Team Captain.

“Happy b'day skip. Have a great one God bless you,” wrote the talismanic cricketer while sharing a throwback picture with the Bengaluru FC captain on Instagram. The pic appears to be from one of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s practise session which Chhetri came to attend. Have a look. Virat Kohli Has a Hilarious Response As Sunil Chhetri Throws Fitness Challenge at Him.

Virat Kohli Wishes Sunil Chhetri!!

During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Kohli and Chhetri also got involved in a live Instagram session and many stories came out of their conversation. The two sporting icons were at their candid best as fans were enthralled by their talks.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who played his last professional match back in February, is getting prepared for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will get underway on September 19 while the final is scheduled to be played on November 10. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, IPL 2020 will take place in UAE and players will have to tackle a different challenge.

The Bangalore-based team hasn’t been able to lift the title even once in 12 seasons but will like to end their jinx this time around. In fact, many cricket experts like Brad Hogg and Aakash Chopra have backed Virat Kohli and Co to lift their maiden title.

