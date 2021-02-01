Virat Kohli could surpass Ricky Ponting as the captain with most international centuries if he scores a hundred in the Test series against England. Kohli is currently tied with former Australia skipper Ponting for the most international hundreds as captain. Both the players have 41 international centuries as captain across formats and Kohli needs just one hundred to surpass Ponting and establish himself as the skipper with most international centuries. IND vs ENG Test Series 2021: BCCI To Allow 50% Spectarors for India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai; Media Also Allowed To Cover From Press Box.

Kohli equalled Ponting’s feat with a century in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, the Indian skipper has failed to record a ton. The 33-year-old went without a single international century in the entire calendar year in 2020 despite playing 22 matches. He will aim to score a hundred in the first Test against England, which is set to begin in Chennai from February 5. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Can Break Sunil Gavaskar’s Long-Standing Record in Home Tests Against England.

Virat Kohli Equals Ricky Ponting's Feat for Most Hundreds As Captain

20th Test century as Captain of India ✅ 27th Test century of his career ✅ 70th International century ✅ 41st international century as captain (joint-most)✅ 1st Indian to hit a century in day/night Test ✅#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/q01OKPauOu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019

The Indian skipper has so far scored 70 hundreds in international cricket. Kohli has scored 27 centuries in Test matches and 43 in one-day internationals. Of those centuries, Kohli has scored 41 hundreds as captain of the Indian cricket team. He needs just one more century to go past Ponting as the captain with most international hundreds.

But Kohli has reached 41 tons in just 191 innings while Ponting took 376 innings to reach the landmark of 41 hundreds as captain. Of Kohli’s 41 international hundreds, 21 have come in ODIs while another 20 centuries have come in Test cricket.

Kohli also needs five more centuries to go past former South Africa captain Graeme Smith for most centuries as a Test captain. Kohli has so far scored 20 hundreds as a Test captain and is second in the list which is led by Smith, who scored 25 tons as a captain in Test matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).