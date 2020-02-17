Virat Kohli Sends Birthday Wishes to Ab De Villiers With a Heart-Warming Message, See Post

Virat Kohli Sends Birthday Wishes to Ab De Villliers (Photo Credits: IANS)

South African legend AB de Villiers is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday (February 17, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for the maverick from all around the world. Well, everyone knows about the bond, the Proteas star shares with Indian captain Virat Kohli and thus, the latter’s birthday wishes for De Villiers was nothing but on the cards. Rightly so, the number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman took to his official Twitter handle and greeted his friend with a heart-warming message. Along with wishing for De Villiers’ good health, Kohli also sent love for the former’s family. Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: 5 Best Knocks of RCB Batsman in Indian Premier League.

“Happy bday brother. Wish you all the happiness and good health and lots of love to the family. See you soon,” wrote the talismanic cricketer on the micro-blogging website. For RCB, the two stars have been playing alongside each other for over a decade and will again join forces for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the past, the two have also piled many sensational partnerships and it seems just a matter of time when the two will showcase their blitzes again. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s birthday wishes for ABD.

See Post:

Happy bday brother. Wish you all the happiness and good health and lots of love to the family. See you soon 💪😃@ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 17, 2020

Speaking of the two cricketers, Kohli is currently leading the Indian side in New Zealand and will be next seen in action during the two-match Test series, starting from February 21. The star batsman wasn’t at his prime during the limited-overs leg of the tour but one must not forget his knack of making a scintillating comeback and he must be looking to pile up big scores in Test series. On the other hand, De Villiers was last seen in Big Bash League where he represented Brisbane Heats. His next assignment will be IPL 2020 where he, alongside Kohli, will aim to guide RCB to their maiden title.