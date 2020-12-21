India had a torrid time in Adelaide where they just didn't suffer a humiliating eight-wicket loss but also slumped to their lowest ever Test total – 36/9. Moreover, regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli – who's expecting the birth of his first child soon – will fly back to India ahead of the second Test, but given the difficult circumstances, he'll reportedly hold a 'special' meeting with his teammates. As per a report in the Times of India, the 32-year-old will motivate the players individually ahead of the Boxing-Day Test so that the visitors can put up a better show. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test.

"The emphasis of the meeting will be to motivate and give confidence to the young boys for the rest of the series," a source told TOI. Stakes are indeed high in the second game – which gets underway on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – as if Ajinkya Rahane's men suffer another loss, their chances of winning the series will be over. Why is Rohit Sharma Unavailable for Selection in India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG?

Also, they are expected to make many changes in the playing XI to get a better result. While Kohli will be leaving the team, ace pacer Mohammed Shami is ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a fractured wrist. At the same time, Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha will make a comeback in the playing XI.

Hence, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj are the four players who can find a place in the XI. On the other hand, Aussies will be strengthened even more with dashing opener David Warner back in the scheme of things. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the visitors can make a comeback or not.

