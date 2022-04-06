India-based global streaming platform Clean Slate Studioz has been announced as the new Principal Partner for Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Clean Slate is owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's brother-in-law Karnesh Ssharma and his partner Amreesh A. Chandra. Apart from becoming Principal Partner across Yorkshire Cricket County Club and the women’s team Northern Diamonds, Clean Slate will be title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground. Anushka Sharma Steps Away from Her Production House Clean Slate Filmz, Says She’ll Dedicate Her Free Time to Acting (Read Full Statement).

As an Indian-based entertainment business and the world’s only female-forward, female-first original-content streaming platform scheduled to launch globally in 2023, Clean Slate has a stated mission for equality. It sees the opportunity for Headingley to drive inclusivity, diversity and engagement through cricket, both as a sporting venue and heart of a sporting community.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground. Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward,” Karnesh Ssharma said.

“Our ambition is to help make the Headingley venue a beacon for equality and inclusivity in Yorkshire and the sport in general. We are looking forward to a great partnership with the club,” he added.

Amreesh A. Chandra is the Co-Founder of Clean Slate Filmz, the production company which recently announced a $54mn content deal with Amazon Prime and Netflix. “With India and the UK being at the cusp of drafting a historic trade and business relationship, the partnership between YCCC and Clean Slate reflects the vision of the two governments”, he said.

"The partnership also reflects India's leadership and global vision during its 75th year anniversary of independence. We believe we are acting as a catalyst for increased sports venue sponsorship in the UK by Indian companies, to strive for the level of success enjoyed by the Middle East in recent decade."

Lord Patel, Chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, was keen to highlight that the partnership with Clean Slate is a valuable step in the development and direction of the Club, combining the power of Indian cinema and cricket like never before:

“This new partnership – with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities – is an exciting step for Yorkshire.

“Our proud Club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity.

“We are excited to have this new and ground-breaking partnership and to see the commitment to the women’s game.

“As this relationship develops, it will bring further opportunities to our Members, our communities and our teams and we are excited and energised by having Clean Slate alongside us.”

Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket and former Captain, echoes Lord Patel’s sentiments and further adds: “Headingley has always been a ground like no other and we welcome Clean Slate into our home.

“As a proud Yorkshire captain and an England international, I’ve seen and felt first-hand the incredible atmosphere in our ground. So I’m looking forward to seeing how the creativity, experience and values that Clean Slate bring can to take us forward, on and off the pitch, from the first day of this season.”

The new two-year partnership agreement, starting this season, gives Clean Slate:

• Title of Principal Partner of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the Northern Diamonds

• Their name on the main pavilion, now known as the Clean Slate Pavilion

• Branding on the outside of the East Stand at Headingley, the main entrance to the ground

• Their name on the official Playing Shirt and Training Wear of Northern Diamonds

• Pitch branding for all non-televised games that are streamed

Founded in 1863, YCCC is one of the most established professional cricket clubs in the United Kingdom with current international stars including Joe Root, Adil Rashid, and Dom Bess. They are the most successful team in English cricketing history with 33 County Championship titles, including one shared. Their ground is an international venue for cricket and will this year host England men’s LV=Insurance Test against New Zealand from Thursday 23 June and the final match of the Royal London One-Day Series against South Africa on Sunday 24 July.

