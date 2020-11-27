Virat Kohli despite getting a life in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) failed to score big. The Indian captain was dropped on one but then couldn’t add much to his total and was dismissed on an individual score of 21. It was a short pitched delivery that brought Indian captain’s downfall. A ball later, Shreyas Iyer was undone by a short ball as well. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Both the dismissals led to a meme fest as fans missed Rohit Sharma, who is known for his skill against the short-ball. It was Josh Hazlewood who accounted for both Kohli and Iyer. Fans were quick to react and used Rohit Sharma memes to troll Kohli. Here are some of the reactions: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled for Dismal Show During India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 After Sensational Run in IPL 2020.

Respect

After seeing two back to back wicket on shot ball Me to Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/zyv5r4DVBI — Abhinav (@Abhi45tweets) November 27, 2020

Short-Ball? No Problem!

Short ball isn't that Easy to play the way Rohit Sharma has made us believe.#RohitSharma #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hhx66Nejeu — Rohit Sharma Fan Club (@HITMAN_Empire) November 27, 2020

Rohit Being Missed

Needed Rohit!

Mood!

Earlier opting to bat first, Australia posted mammoth 374 for six in their allotted 50 overs after centuries by captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India with three wickets as rest of the bowlers proved to be expensive.

