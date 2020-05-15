Virat Kohli’s Running Video at His Residence Will Inspire You to Be Fit Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Virat Kohli's Exercising At Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With many major cricket activities coming to a halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, several prominent players are not able to get the match practice. Nevertheless, many prominent players are regularly exercising at home in order to be in shape. Well, Indian captain Virat Kohli also belongs to that category. Recently, the star batsman took to his official Instagram account and shared a couple of videos in which he can be seen running in the garden of his building. Along with sharing the video, the top-ranked ODI batsman also shared a motivational quote which will certainly inspire many of his fans to be fit. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely to Remain Stranded in Mumbai When Indian Cricket Team Resumes Training: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

“Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours,” read the caption of the video shared by the 31-year-old in the micro-blogging website. The Indian captain is known to be a fitness freak and he has certainly set a great benchmark for all his teammates. Just like his previous workout videos, the comment section of this post was also filled with praises in a jiffy. Even, some of his fellow teammates like Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha also lauded their captain. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, after more two months break, the Indian cricket team is likely to resume training in the NCA in Bengaluru as the lockdown is set to get eased down after May 18. However, Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma are likely to remain stranded in Mumbai and their city is one of the most effective areas in India.