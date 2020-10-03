Virender Sehwag has taken a sly jibe at Chennai Sper Kings after they lost their third game in the IPL 2020 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The former Indian cricketer said that the team was at net practice. While speaking at ‘Viru ki Baithak’, the former Indian cricketer further slammed MS Dhoni-led CSK and said that Chennai who is known for its cool attitude turned out to be the fools in their own plan. Sehwag is someone who has always spoken his mind without mincing words. In the interview further, he said that Chennai Super Kings underestimated Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings’ 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs and Images After Watching Their Hero Grapple With Tough Conditions.

As we all know after the departure of the big guns, Priyam Garg displayed nerves of steel and scored a half-century. He led the team to a total of 164 runs. While speaking about how CSK could have underestimated the youngster, Sehwag said, “What could these kids possibly do?’. But these kids were amazing, they cut Chennai down to size. Chennai, who are known for their cool attitude, turned out to be fooled in their own plan. Did Hyderabad win the match or did the Chennai Test Kings think they were at net practice?”

Garg was even adjudged as the Man of the Match for his knock. With this CSK remains at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table with a couple of points in their kitty. The team had won their first game in the IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians.

