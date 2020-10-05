India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) off-spinner Washington Sundar celebrates his 22nd birthday on Monday and wishes are pouring in for him from all over the world. Born on Oct 5, 1999, Sundar has all the attributes to become an asset in white-ball cricket. The southpaw can bat anywhere in the middle order his ability to contain runs in powerplay is second to none. Though Sundar’s is not a massive turner of the ball, his ability to extract bounce from the surface and skid the ball makes a nemesis for the batsmen. The rising star has been in tremendous form in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) where his economy rate of 4.72 is second best in the tournament. Ravi Shastri Hails Washington Sundar’s Stellar Bowling Display in RCB vs MI Match.

Sundar’s IPL journey went underway in the 2017 season where he replaced injured Ravichandran Ashwin in the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant squad (RPS). After warming the benches in the initial games, the off-spinner got a chance, and he made maximum utilization of it. Though he picked just eight wickets in 11 games, his economy rate of 6.16 proved to be the biggest headache for the opposition. In the 2018 season, RCB bagged Sundar’s services for 3.2 crore, and since then, he has been a vital cog of the Virat Kohli-led troop. As the talented spinner turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his best performances in IPL. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral Despite Virat Kohli & Co's Impressive Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

3/16 vs Mumbai Indians In 2017

As mentioned earlier, Sundar played a crucial role in Pune’s successful campaign in IPL 2017. His best performance in that season came against Mumbai Indians and that too in the first qualifier. Defending 163 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the offie ran through MI’s top order and pushed them out of the contest. He dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard as RPS won the game by 20 runs and advanced to the final encounter.

3/24 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In 2019

Kane Williamson and other SRH batsmen were on a roll when they met RCB in Bangalore. However, Sundar was bowling in a different dimension and delivered a stellar spell. He dismissed Martin Guptill and Manish Pandey upfront before sending the dangerous-looking Vijay Shankar back to the pavilion. Thanks to his efforts, Hyderabad posted 175/7 on a batting-friendly track and Bangalore went onto win the game by four wickets.

1/12 vs Mumbai Indians In 2020

Another Washington Sundar special came when RCB met MI at the Dubai International Stadium. In a match where, 402 runs were recorded in 40 overs, Sundar gave just 12 runs from four overs, dismissing Rohit Sharma in the process. Due to his tight bowling, RCB managed to tie the high-scoring encounter and eventually won the super over.

The birthday boy will take the field later in the night as RCB are set to meet Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stakes are relatively high in the contest as the winner takes the top spot in the team standings. Hence, Sundar will be determined to deliver another spectacular performance to make his birthday even more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).