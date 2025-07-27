WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: A mouth-watering contest is on the cards as the Australia Champions take on South Africa Champions in the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends). Both South Africa Champions and Australia Champions have been in-form teams and this makes for a blockbuster showdown at Headingley in Leeds. Australia Champions enter this contest on the back of a four-wicket victory over India Champions and they will be high on confidence as they another victory. Australia Champions are third on the WCL 2025 points table and a victory will put them in the top spot. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions Take Lead in Standings, India Champions Remain Winless.

South Africa Champions, in contrast, head into this clash on the back of a defeat against Pakistan Champions. The AB de Villiers-led team had started off well with three wins in a row before it came to an end when they were beaten by the Pakistan Champions a couple of days ago. South Africa Champions would look to regain their lost mojo as they take on an in-form Australia Champions outfit. 'Agar Maine Pehle Bhi Nai Khela…', Shikhar Dhawan Gives Straight-Forward Reply To Question Regarding Playing Against Pakistan If India Reaches WCL 2025 Semi-Finals (Watch Video).

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Sunday, July 27 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions match in WCL 2025 will be played on Sunday, July 27. The Headingley in Leeds will host the Australia vs South Africa WCL 2025 match and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). 41-Year-Old AB de Villiers Smashes 41-Ball Century As South Africa Champions Defeat England Champions in WCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Yes, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the WCL 2025 matches online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match?

Yes, FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. However, viewers had to purchase a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

