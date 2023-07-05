West Indies will not be playing in the 2023 World Cup in India, which is a bitter pill to swallow for all cricket fans worldwide. Their performance in the qualifiers has been abysmal, to say the least, and if there were hopes they can turn around the situation in the Super Six stage, those have been dashed. Their most recent loss came against Scotland and it is time the West Indies board start building the side from scratch. They face Oman today and a win may not lift the spirit of the squad, but it should give them a bit of confidence. Oman is ranked bottom of the points table in the Super Six stage but they will be happy with how they cleared the group phase. West Indies versus Oman will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 pm IST. Zimbabwe Eliminated From ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier After 31-Run Defeat to Scotland.

West Indies have some quality batsmen in Brandon King, Sharmarh Brooks and Shai Hope and they will need to do the bulk of the scoring against Oman. Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder in the lower middle order are brilliant hitters and Oman may find it difficult to contain them. In terms of bowling, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein lead the unit and it will not be a surprise if they are amongst the wickets again.

Oman have batted well in the qualifiers, but it is their bowling unit that has regularly proved expensive. Bilal Khan and Ayan Khan have got the wickets, but they tend to leak a lot of runs which prevents Oman from exerting any pressure on the opposition. In terms of batting, Ayan Khan and Kashyap Prajapati have centuries to their name already and West Indies will want to see their back early. India vs West Indies 2023: Brian Lara Joins Home Side As Performance Mentor Ahead of Test Series.

West Indies vs Oman Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the West Indies vs Scotland Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India.

West Indies vs Oman Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the WI vs OMA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the WI vs OMA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms. West Indies may not be in the best of forms but have enough quality about them to win this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).