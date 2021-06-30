West Indies Women host Pakistan Women and the bilateral contest kicks-off with a T20I series. The first of which will be played tonight. Pakistan Women's tour of West Indies comprises of three T20Is and five ODIs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WI W vs PAK W live streaming online and live telecast details, then continue reading. ICC Wishes Kemar Roach, Only West Indies Bowler to Take a Hat-Trick in Men’s Cricket World Cup, on his 33rd Birthday.

While Javeria Khan leads the Pakistan women's team, Stafanie Taylor is in charge of West Indies. Both the team are loaded with quality players and thus match will be an exciting affair.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I game of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the North Sound in Antigua on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women T20I match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I 2021 live-action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

