After clinching a five-wicket win in the first ODI, West Indies women would look to continue their dominance in the second game as well. The match is scheduled to be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 9, Friday. West Indies women, coming on the back of a T20I series win, started off the ODIs in grand fashion, winning the first contest by five wickets. Their star player was none other than captain Stephanie Taylor, who struck a hundred. She also starred with three wickets as West Indies had restricted Pakistan to just 209/5 in the first innings. Sports News | West Indies ODIs Will Help in Finalising Team Combination for World Cup, Says Pakistan Skipper Javeria

Pakistan would be hoping to bounce back hard in this match to bring an element of competition in the series. West Indies lead the five-match series 1-0 and are firm favourites to win the second match.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd ODI of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on July 09, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).