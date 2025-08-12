Australia national cricket team are one of the most successful sporting teams in the world. They have won the Cricket World Cup six times out of the eleven editions that were played. They have also won the ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy titles. In 2023, they won the World Test Championship as well. Australia dominated the Test cricket format for years in the late nineties and the early 2000s under captain Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. They have build their legacy around being a formidable national cricket side and there experience of being the high pressure games and delivering when under the pump always terrifies the opposition. Was Glenn Maxwell's Catch to Dismiss Ryan Rickelton in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Legitimate? Here's What ICC's New Rule Says About 'Bunny-Hop' Catches On Boundary Line.

Australia national cricket team is featuring against South Africa national cricket team in a bilateral T20I series. The matches are being played at an unusual venue in Australia, the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The three-match series has started with the home side Australia winning the first game. Fans are up for a ride throughout the tour as some exciting cricketing action awaits them. Amid that, fans spotted Australia's new T20I jersey having a red logo on the chest. It is shaped like three red stripes converging at a point. Fans wondered and they wanted to know what the logo was of. Fans eager to know the details of the red logo on Australia national cricket team jersey chest, will get the entire information here.

What is The Red Logo On Australian National Cricket Team Jersey?

The three red stripes logo on the chest of the Australia national cricket team jersey is the logo of Westpac. Westpac is the Principal Partner of Cricket Australia, who are backing both the men's and women's national teams. The partnership between Australia and Westpac involve a shared commitment to growing the game at every level and fans will see Westpac's iconic 'W' feature on the front of national team shirts across all formats played in Australia.

Together with Cricket Australia, Westpac is helping to accelerate opportunities for women on and off the field, supporting initiatives with local clubs and communities, and building on work underway to ensure cricket is a sport for all via partnerships with Inclusions, Multicultural and First Nations teams.

