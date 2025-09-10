BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Preview: The Hong Kong national cricket team played the Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener against the Afghanistan national cricket team. It wasn't a memorable one, as they lost by a big margin of 94 runs, the same number they managed to score while chasing. But now it's time to shed that loss from their heads and focus on another Asian cricketing giant, the Bangladesh national cricket team. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong T20I match will be the third fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Kickstart Campaign With 94-Run Win Over Hong Kong.

The first match saw Afghanistan deciding to bat first and scoring 188/6 against the Hong Kong bowlers. In return, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong managed only 94/9. Babar Hayat was the only one to manage a decent score of 39, but he also took 43 balls. On the other hand, this Group B fixture has the Bangladesh national cricket team. The side managed to have 15 appearances in the tournament, but got no titles, and only three runners-up tags. Under skipper Litton Das, Bangladesh will be hoping to win the BAN vs HKG T20I and give their Asia Cup triumph dream a fresh start.

When is BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025?

The Bangladesh national cricket team vs Hong Kong national cricket team Asia Cup 2025 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The match starts on Thursday, September 11. The BAN vs HKG match is set to commence at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The BAN vs HKG H2H Record in T20Is?

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have faced each other in only one T20I match so far. That single T20I match was won surprisingly by Hong Kong. The Hong Kong side won that T20I match in Chattogram, Bangladesh, by two wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014. BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Who Are Key Players in BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Player Name Litton Das Babar Hayat Mustafizur Rahman Kinchit Shah

BAN vs HKG Potential Playing XI

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c/wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan

