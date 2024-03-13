As the Indian Premier League marks a return just like every year, the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the tournament on March 22 in Chennai. RCB have a loyal fan base despite the franchise not winning a single IPL title in the past 16 years. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video)

Just like the last year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be organising an 'Unbox' event. The franchise released a teaser for the same on their official YouTube channel, which features popular Kannada actor Rishab Shetty. RCB will be changing their name from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When Is RCB Unbox? Know Event Date and Live Streaming Online

The RCB Unbox Event will take place on March 19, 2024, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB Unbox live streaming online will be available on Royal Challengers Bangalore YouTube channel.

How Can Fans Buy Tickets for RCB Unbox Event?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore fans can buy tickets for the RCB Unbox Event 2024 on RCB's official website here.

In the previous edition of the RCB Unbox event, the franchise released their hall of fame, which included the likes of South African legend AB de Villiers and former West Indies opener Chris Gayle. The franchise released the jerseys for them as well.

