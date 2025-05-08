Cricket is a sport where batters look to score, while bowlers fight to get wickets. While the bowlers have plenty of chances to redeem themselves in a contest, a batter has to make a mistake just once, and that will be the end of his innings in the middle, which, interestingly, has many modes of dismissals. The MCC law states all the various modes of dismissal for a batter in cricket, which are divided into sections and subsections. So, how many ways can a batter be dismissed in cricket? The answer to today's Google Search Googly is surely going to add some unusual mode of dismissals that fans might feel surprised about. Whose Bat Did Shahid Afridi Use To Score His Fastest Century? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google is the biggest search engine in the world, and is known for utilising ongoing events to make its homepage more interactive and user-friendly. Taking advantage of the ongoing cricketing season, Google started 'Googlies on Google', where daily the search engine giant asks users fun and interesting questions ranging from entertainment, sports and everything on the internet. The term Googlies is derived from the term 'Googly', which is a type of ball that a leg-spinner delivers, leaving the batters bamboozled. Who Was the First Player To Be Given Out By the Third Umpire? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

In How Many Ways Can a Batter Be Dismissed in Cricket?

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), who are the custodians of laws of the game, have laid out 12 modes of dismissal for a batter, which range from the most common - bowled, stumped, run-out- to the rarest - obstructing field and Mankarding.

Modes of Dimissal

Dismissal Bowled When the ball hits the stumps Caught When the fielder catches the ball before it hits ground Leg-Before Wicket When the ball hits the legs/body of the batter in front of stumps Stumped When the wicketkeeper removes the bails with batter out of crease Run Out When the batter fails to reach the crease before the stumps are broken Hit Wicket When the batter hits the stumps with his bat accidentally Handling the Ball When the batter knowingly handles the ball with his hand Hit the Ball Twice When the batter hits the ball two times knowingly Obstruction the Field When the batter obstructs to distracts the fielding team Timed Out When the batter fails to take guard in the middle under three minutes Mankading When the non-striker gets out leaving the crease before the ball is bowled Retired Out When the batter leaves the field with umpires' permission

Out of all the mode of dimissals, the 'Mankading' is the most contentious, which many players feel is against the 'Spirit of the Cricket', while a few have openly supported the rule, stating it is legal and should not be criticised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).