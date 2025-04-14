Which team is Mayank Agarwal playing for in IPL 2025? The right-hander has been one of the regular faces in the Indian Premier League over the years, having played for numerous franchises, the likes of which include Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), the defunct-Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Mayank Agarwal in all has featured in 127 matches in the IPL where he has scored 2664 runs with a highest score of 106 and a strike-rate of 133.05. He has scored one century in his IPL career so far and has had 13 fifties to his name. In IPL 2024, Mayank Agarwal was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit which finished as runners-up. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Slip to Second Place After Suffering Loss Against Mumbai Indians.

Mayank Agarwal, as can be seen from his numbers above, has a lot of experience of playing in the IPL. In T20 cricket overall, the right-hander from Karnataka has 4,917 runs to his name in 211 matches at a strike rate of 134.08. Mayank Agarwal mainly opens the innings and is known for providing quick starts inside the powerplay. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Which Team Mayank Agarwal Is Part of in IPL 2025?

Mayank Agarwal unfortunately is not a part of IPL 2025. The right-hander had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction that took place last year in November and was not picked by any franchise, despite his experience in the IPL not just as a player but also as a captain. Mayank Agarwal's last T20 appearance was at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 against Gujarat where he while captaining Karnataka, had scored 45 runs off 20 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

However, having said that, Mayank Agarwal might still just get to feature in IPL, especially for a team like Chennai Super Kings which is in dire straits at the moment and need an experienced Indian batter in their ranks. Mayank Agarwal can be a good option for Chennai Super Kings to consider as an injury replacement for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. In the past, we have seen how injury replacements have gone on to make an impact for the side that picked them, the latest example being that of Shardul Thakur for Lucknow Super Giants and should Mayank Agarwal be picked by CSK, it might just give their batting a big boost.

