The India National Cricket Team squads for the ODIs and T20Is against Australia were announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Saturday, October 4 and Rishabh Pant was among the absentees. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter is among the most exciting players in modern-day cricket, given the fact that he has the ability to play some really unorthodox shots and also put up match-winning performances and he could have been picked in India's ODI and T20I squads to take on Australia Down Under in October.

The India National Cricket Team will be in for a stern challenge when they take on Australia in their own backyard in three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is. India's tour of Australia will start with the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, which comprise three matches. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will be followed by five T20Is and both the series are expected to be fascinating for cricket fans all across the globe as it would feature two of the best teams going at it against each other. Let us take a look at the reason behind Rishabh Pant not being picked in squads for India vs Australia ODIs and T20Is.

Why Rishabh Pant Was Not Picked in India's ODI and T20I Squads Against Australia?

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from a devastating toe injury. During the Manchester Test of the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 earlier this year, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter had attempted to play a reverse sweep against the bowling of Chris Woakes but failed to execute the shot, with the ball hitting his toe. He was subsequently found to have sustained a fracture and has been out of action since then. Rishabh Pant, who was named India's Test vice-captain earlier this year, also was not named in India's squad for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, because of this reason.

Rishabh Pant has not been in the scheme of things in T20Is since the T20 World Cup 2024 title win, of which he was a part of and his last ODI assignment was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph, a campaign where he did not feature in the playing XI at all.

