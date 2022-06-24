Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 24 : West Indies have named an unchanged squad for the second Test against Bangladesh beginning here later on Friday. West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the two Test-Test series after they won the opening Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound by seven wickets. Pace bowler Kemar Roach was named the Player-of-the-Match in the opening contest. He had match figures of 7/74 -- including the match-winning 5/53 in the second innings. This took him to 249 wickets in his career, joint sixth alongside the legendary Michael Holding, on the West Indies all-time list of wickets-takers. He is also the leading West Indies bowler at eighth position in the latest ICC Test Match bowling rankings. WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 in Saint Lucia.

"It was a very good victory in Antigua. The team played really well and must be feeling really confident heading into Saint Lucia for the second match. We have a group of players who are very disciplined and are giving 100 percent. Great credit to our bowlers who worked really hard in the first Test match. We can't take Bangladesh lightly, they also bowled really well and were quite disciplined. I know we will try our utmost to win the second match," said lead selector of Cricket West Indies Desmond Haynes. IND vs ENG: Adil Rashid To Miss White-Ball Series To Go on Hajj Pilgrimage.

"Kemar is a legend. He has done really well for West Indies. He made a great start to his career; then had some injuries, then he worked his way back and is our leading bowler. He's among the best in the world. I am very pleased with his performances, not just on the field, but the way he had been guiding the younger players and the way he has been interacting with the other members of the team."

Full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain) Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.

