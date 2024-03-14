The 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was an absolute entertainer for the fans and once again stood up to the expectations of the fans. While the inaugural edition of the WPL produced some stars such as Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque, the second edition of the tournament have been mostly dominated by foreign players.

Delhi Capitals skipper and former Australian batter Meg Lanning is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament with 308 runs. On the other hand, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen and Sophie Ecclestone are the top three wicket-takers of the competition with 11 wickets each. As the WPL 2024 round-robin stage has come to an end, a look at the fixtures of the playoffs round of the tournament. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in the top three places in the points table. Capitals will play the final as they finished at the top whereas, MI and RCB will play the only Eliminator match. Delhi Capitals Qualifies For WPL 2024 Final; Shafali Verma's Half-Century Helps DC-W Secure 7-Wicket Victory Over GG-W in Last League Encounter

Women's Premier League 2024 Playoffs Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 15, 2024 (Eliminator) 07:30 PM IST Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi March 17, 2024 07:30 PM IST Delhi Capitals vs Winner of Eliminator Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Mumbai Indians were the winners of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League and will once again have the chance to repeat their heroics in 2024. However, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a similar chance of winning the trophy.

